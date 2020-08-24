Sword Art Online Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers War Of Underworld, And Latest Updates?

- Advertisement -

Sword Art Online Season 4: Sword Art Online is an anime show adapted by the light book series of the same title written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by ABEC. The series is animated by A-1 Photographs and led by Manabu Ono. The first part of the series premiered on October 6, 2018.

The show aired in a Lot of countries like the USA, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Russia, and South Korea. The next part War of Underworld was set to premiere on April 25, 2020, but was postponed to July 11, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Release Date: Sword Art Episode 20

The following episode of Sword Art Online Season 4 is scheduled to release on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at midnight JST. The show is set to launch a new episode every Sunday.

Sword Art: Cast

Kirito takes two swords, a black one, and a white mini sword. He is in a fierce fight with Poh and blocks his blades together with the black sword. He asks him to quit hating. Poh claims that once the red forces melt, they would kill his comrades. Eugene gives Kirito to battle back against Poh. Poh strikes Kirito and leaves his throat bleeding. He unleashes the white sword and makes an assault released Recollection’.

Episode 20: Spoilers

After Kirito is successful in saving Asuna, they advised him. Kirito and Poh again indulge in a struggle. Kirito uses his black sword, and Poh summons his evil powers. Poh is distressed to kill him as he’d been waiting for 2 years. While in the fight, Poh provokes Kirito with his odd manners.

