Sweet Magnolias season 2: Release Date UK, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Sweet Magnolias can undoubtedly be labeled as one of the most hidden gems that arrived on Netflix in 2020. The gorgeous feel-good drama expelled on Netflix in May 2020, however we are starting to want more season. Made by Sheryl J. Is of Anderson, known for her work at Charmed and Ties on Bind. The narrative revolves around three wonderful women as they face their unique ultimatum.

The series was first officially declared back in 2018 and finally arrived on Netflix on May 19, 2020.

Sweet Magnolias: Has It Been Renewed For Season 2

Netflix has officially renewed’Sweet Magnolias’ for Season 2 on July 23, 2020. Though a launch date is yet to be known.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date UK: When will it air?

Together with You Know What still hanging around both TV and movie productions, it is tricky to forecast if the cameras will begin rolling again.

Season one arrived in May 2020; therefore it is unlikely a brand new batch of episodes will hit screens before 2021 anyway.

However, with many studios reluctant to return to work before it is safe to do so, we could be waiting a long time for two.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 cast: Who is in it?

We’d expect each the following major players to be back for round two: Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

There’s also the mayor’s daughter Nellie (Simone Lockhart), that had been potentially hurt in the car crash, Dana Sue’s estranged husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), her sous chef Isaac (Chris Medlin), who could also be her son, her mind fighter Erik (Dion Johnstone), and Helen’s ex-boyfriend Ryan (Michael Shenefelt).