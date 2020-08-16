Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Newest Detail

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias‘ is all set to make its recurrence with Season 2. The show will be coming with the three best buddies Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headless as Helen Decatur. Season 1 of the drama series received positive feedback from audiences and critics.

Set in the fictional Serenity, South Carolina, ‘Sweet Magnolias season 2’ centers on the lives of three best friends. As the second season will premiere soon, here are the details about the series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date

Well, as the world is facing lots of problems due to the attack of Corona Virus pandemic, the runner Sheryl of the show has stated that series will not release its shootings until the time Corona Virus Pandemic is not becoming over. They said it’s a risk to work under this situation. So we can expect the release date of this show once the situation gets nice.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Plot

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is an American drama that revolves around the lives of three best friends living in Serenity, South Carolina. The series also focuses on the challenges and setbacks. It is based on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ novel series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Cast

Netflix has confirmed that all the 3 prospects Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley will reunite. In a meeting with Glamour,” Anderson said, “I’m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a location. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing this over Zoom too.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Trailer