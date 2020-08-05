Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Season 2

Romantic drama show Sweet Magnolias ended on a note that was dark in season 1. The viewers were delighted to watch the series. They are waiting for the next season of this show to premiere on Netflix.
Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date
Interesting news: Netflix confirmed that Sweet Magnolias Is currently returning for another season! Keep in mind until it is safe to do so following the outbreak that filming won’t start. The show is filmed in Georgia, and Deadline reports that the film and TV productions at the Peach State is going to be affected by the continuing health crisis.
The episodes that are aforementioned are from the season. We have to wait for some events for this sequence.
Sweet Magnolias season 2 Cast
- Chris Klein as Bill Townsend
- Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox
- Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend
- Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan
- Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend
- Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley
- Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn
- JoAnna Garcia as Maddie Townsend
- Heather Headley as Helen Decatur
- Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan
- Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons
Where to watch
The series will premiere on Netflix.
Sweet Magnolias season 2 Plot
‘Sweet Magnolias’ is In Serenity, South Carolina best friends living of three. The series also focuses on setbacks and the challenges. It is based on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ novel series.