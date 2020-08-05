Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Season 2

- Advertisement -

Romantic drama show Sweet Magnolias ended on a note that was dark in season 1. The viewers were delighted to watch the series. They are waiting for the next season of this show to premiere on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date

Interesting news: Netflix confirmed that Sweet Magnolias Is currently returning for another season! Keep in mind until it is safe to do so following the outbreak that filming won’t start. The show is filmed in Georgia, and Deadline reports that the film and TV productions at the Peach State is going to be affected by the continuing health crisis.

The episodes that are aforementioned are from the season. We have to wait for some events for this sequence.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 Cast

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn

JoAnna Garcia as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Where to watch

The series will premiere on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 Plot

‘Sweet Magnolias’ is In Serenity, South Carolina best friends living of three. The series also focuses on setbacks and the challenges. It is based on Sherryl Woods’Sweet Magnolias’ novel series.