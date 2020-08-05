Sushant Singh Rajput death case: no relief to Riya Chakraborty from Supreme Court, denial of interim security

- Advertisement -

New Delhi In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give interim protection to Riya Chakraborty. Riya’s lawyer submitted a claim before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that his client needs temporary protection in the case lodged by Bihar Police. However, the apex court refused to grant any relief.

According to the report of IANS, in response to the claim of Riya’s lawyer, the judge said – We want all the parties to stay. All the lawyers are here and they have heard you. Riya’s petition was strongly opposed by Vikas Singh, a lawyer for Sushant’s father KK Singh. Citing the example of sending the Bihar Police officer to the quarantine, he said that the Mumbai Police is trying to destroy all the evidence by disabling the Bihar Police. He also requested the court to direct the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the Bihar Police till the next hearing.

Vikas Singh, opposing the interim protection claim submitted by Riya’s counsel, also said that the evidence was being tampered with and Riya’s plea ceased to exist after the Center accepted the recommendation of a CBI inquiry. He also opposed Riya’s plea that moved the case from Patna to Mumbai. It was argued that the case is still under investigation, and the case has not yet reached the court.

The apex court has also sought answers from the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra in the case. Vikas Singh also said that if the CBI does not accept the case, then Bihar Police should continue to investigate the case and they should get full cooperation and respect. The next hearing of the case will now be held next week.