Sushant Singh Rajput: centre accepts request to transfer case to CBI

By- Ritu Verma
The death case of Bollywood celebrity Sushant Singh Rajput is turning a new corner every day.

This came following Sushant’s father spoke to this Bihar DGP and gave his approval for a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has recorded the announcement of Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s buddy and creative content manager.

Aaditya Thackeray also released a statement about the situation that read,”I’m not even remotely related to this matter.

I am closely associated with a lot of these, and there’s not anything wrong inside. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is not just very unfortunate but is also very tragic.

Maharashtra authorities are investigating the issue. However, those people who do not believe in law and order

will be the same people who are speaking in such a ridiculous way.

And while making wild allegations, are trying to mislead the investigation.”

The people who are making baseless allegations ought to take note of the.

Whoever has any kind of information regarding the situation, they should only talk about it with the authorities.

I guarantee you that police will explore whatever comes to their knowledge.

Until now, I have been very patient regarding this matter.

People should not be under the false impression that they can defame the government

and the Thackeray family with their baseless allegations,” it further read.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police appointed Grant Thornton as the forensic auditor in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case; a police officer told PTI.

A Mumbai Police official earlier told The Indian Express that Sushant had hunted three items repeatedly on Google in the week prior to his suicide:

his name in news reports, the title of his former director Disha Salian who had committed suicide the past week, and information about mental disorder.

The official stated,”We discovered that Sushant knew there was discussion linking him to Salian’s departure and he was worried this speculation might hit the press.

That is the reason why he might have been searching online.

These problems seem to have exacerbated his condition. He’d Googled his name a couple of hours before the suicide.”
