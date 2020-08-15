Home Top Stories Supernatural star Jensen Ackles confirms script changes for final episodes due to...
Top StoriesTV Series

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles confirms script changes for final episodes due to pandemic

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.

This season, the series was expected to wrap up but was forced to have a break that was filming as a result of complications caused by the pandemic.

Recent developments suggest that shooting could restart shortly, although this means that it was unclear when lovers will bid farewell to the Winchester brothers.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

After will Supernatural season 15 return on TV?

Supernatural’s last season will consist of 20 episodes that bring the story of this Winchesters to an end.

Also Read:   Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway And What Is Storyline? Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates

So far, 13 of the episodes have aired and the cast has filmed up to episode 18, but post-production on those installments has been slowed by the temporary shutdown of visual effects and sound departments.

There could be light at the tunnel’s end.

Deadline reports that Supernatural will be hoping to resume filming in late July, having an eye on broadcasting within The CW’s autumn schedule, along with a lot of other television shows that are Vancouver-based.

Also Read:   Dollface Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Major Details Regarding Sequel Season

If these plans go ahead, the final chapters of Supernatural could return before the end of the calendar year to television, however, no date was announced yet.

Also Read:   Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And We Want You To Return!!

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb declared that Supernatural would go because of production being halted to this pandemic.

He added: “We’ve filmed during episode 18, but our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. Thus the episodes can not be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the collection. It is not an issue if’, it is a matter of when.’”

So while the wait may be anticipated, fans can rest assured that they will receive the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

Also Read:   Supernatural: 5 Funniest (& 5 Scariest) Episodes Of Season 15

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK. Check out our TV Guide, if you’re looking for something else to watch.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The filming of this show has happened like Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at a ton of areas that were extraordinary. The gardens of Laurens...
Read more

The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Crucial Details Here

Movies Santosh Yadav -
The Batman co-writer reveals the movie will explore Bruce Wayne's harm. Despite the exit of Ben Affleck as the dominant DC superhero, Warner Bros....
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Confirmed Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Recant Updates

Netflix Sunidhi -
The British black comedy collection” Derry Girls” left us with a notable finale. We saved thinking if the eejits and Erin will pass decrease...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3? 2021 Release Updates On Netflix All New Update is Here.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The British arousing superhit TV series"Sex Education" is at its Season 3. Following two productive seasons, the audience of spectators hangs to the season...
Read more

Many filmmakers are now releasing their movies on major OTT platforms…

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
For releasing pictures ever since the COVID-19 lockdown began, OTT platforms have become the destination. Disney+Hotstar has published two or three new movies. While...
Read more

Konosuba Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
KonoSuba is one of the most beloved anime series that's based on a Japanese lighting novel series with the same name. This anime series...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8: Know Here Release Date, Cast, Plot And More.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Crime Thriller recommends you have different fanbases from the entire world. People love Crime Thrillers on account of the Suspense elements inside. The Blacklist...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Get To Know Its Storyline Of The Fourth Part

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Are you also waiting for the fourth part of this action thriller comedy film? Not to worry here's we have the update for you.
Also Read:   White Lines Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All Update
Kung...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything New Details

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Sherlock Holmes 3 is obviously a highly anticipated movie fan have been waiting for the previous nine years. The preceding movie titled Sherlock Holmes:...
Read more

Supernatural Season 15: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

TV Series Sunidhi -
Why is this the remaining Season? There are many motives why' Supernatural' want to satisfy its cease with the Season. According to the creators, it's...
Read more
© World Top Trend