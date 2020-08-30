Supernatural Season 15 Trailer: The Winchesters Prepare To Kill God

- Advertisement -

The trailer for the last episodes of Supernatural season 15 has arrived, offering a glimpse into the drama’s much-anticipated end. The series was originally meant to conclude back in May of this year. However, because of a manufacturing shutdown that occurred due to the continuing pandemic, those plans were altered.

It was recently reported that Supernatural was one of the earliest shows to select up creation back in Vancouver, filming the last two episodes which were halted by the manufacturing shutdown. Given that Supernatural is supposed to come back in October, using the series finale airing on November 19, the series seems to be comfortably on track to realize its objectives. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who gained global recognition for their portrayal of the Winchester brothers, have every promised fan the last phases of Supernatural will be satisfying. Now, fans are getting a glimpse into what those chapters will include.

The CW has recently released a trailer for the last seven episodes of Supernatural season 15. Founded on October 8, together with audiences from the U.S. able to observe episodes the next day on CW Seed, the preview is light on narrative specifics but it will promise a bit of everything that’s made the monster-hunting play popular with viewers. You can check out the trailer below.

Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, has revealed the scripts for the final episodes were altered as a result of COVID-19. But depending on the trailer, it looks like Supernatural will finish by hitting all of the notes that it has become known for since it premiered back in 2oo5. The chosen snippets reveal plenty of angst, a little bit of humor, and also some standalone narratives as the heroes equipment up for their climactic battle against God. Supernatural has managed to cultivate this impressive streak, in part, because of its ability to change lanes and change moods from 1 setup to the next. Since the series prepares to bow out, it seems like the creative forces behind the scenes are keen to honor all the various elements of Supernatural that fans have enjoyed through the years. Nonetheless, there are hints regarding the show’s bigger arc. At 1 moment, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is observed coming to grips with the simple fact he’ll have to save the day.