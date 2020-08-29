Supernatural season 15 trailer teases emotional end in final episodes

- Advertisement -

Supernatural is gearing up for its final batch of episodes, and it looks like we will have an understandably emotional ride.

A trailer for year 15’s final stretch — which will premiere on The CW on October 8 — has just debuted, showing Sam (Jared Padalecki) giving Dean (Jensen Ackles) a pretty tearful speech.

“My entire life, you have protected me,” he declares. “It is the one thing I have ever known that was authentic.”

While we’ll undoubtedly have to bring along a box of tissues, it appears we will still get those lighter moments too, since the pair are up to their usual antics from the clip as well.

Before this month, meanwhile, the last two episodes of this series resumed production after filming has been shut down due to coronavirus.

Five of the previous batch of episodes were in the can, though the final two were caught up at the industry-wide disruption earlier this season.

The pandemic has also caused the scripts to be altered somewhat, with Ackles recently revealing: “There were several alterations made in the scripts that people were going to shoot in March into the scripts which we are shooting now.

“We’ve had to adapt a pandemic.”

We still anticipate it to be a fairly emotional send-off.