Supernatural Season 15: Netflix When Will Show Return?

By- Alok Chand
In January 2019, CW confirmed the 15th season for its famous fantasy-drama Supernatural. This show’s fans had their hearts broken when the SPN trio confirmed in a video, and the 15th season will be their time on Supernatural.

Supernatural Season 15

Created by Eric Kripke, the series streams on CW and is also on Amazon Prime. The series had gone on manufacturing hiatus since March, thinking about the worldwide Covid19 outbreak.

Supernatural left its fans on tenterhooks when it finished airing the pre-recorded episodes. The longest-running genre series that is American is in the news for its return. Here is everything for you to learn about its upcoming event and plot.

Season 15 New: When Will It Arrive?

The Eric Kripke series has 13 from the 20 episodes released and outside on Amazon Prime. Lately, CW president Mark Pedowitz declared in the network’s press call that comes autumn 2020, and Supernatural will return into Thursday nights at 8 pm ET.

On Walker, Padalecki buffs will continue watching him on a side note, streaming at precisely the slot on CW.

Supernatural Season 15 Cast:

The fans will continue watching their favourite SPN heroes Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Sam and Dean Winchester. Our Angel Castiel (aka agent Beyoncé) will even return, played with Misha Collins.

At a post-Comic Con panel presser, showrunner Andrew Dabb confirmed Jake Abel’s return as Sam and Dean’s forgotten sibling Adam’. Following TV Line, the fans will get to watch Matt Cohen reprise his role.

Sadly, we won’t find Jeffrey Dean Morgan. He made it public after he tweeted his farewell and best wishes for the season to Padalecki and Ackles.

Since season two, what’s dead didn’t stay dead, we could expect the return of Fredric Lehne as Yellow Eyes aka Azazel!

Supernatural Season 15 Plot:

The previous season finished on a thrilling cliffhanger when God’s eerie outburst opened the literal gates of Hell. This led to a release of the cargo of wicked souls, which makes their way back.

Previously, showrunner Dabb told Entertainment Weekly about the final year’s plot. He stated”God wasn’t kidding when he said it had been the conclusion of the world. How Sam and Dean cope with that..is what we’ll explore in season 15.”

The final outing of Supernatural will see the return of elderly faces. The series dovetails with the first period and will pay tribute to various stories throughout the years.

Alok Chand

Supernatural Season 15: Netflix When Will Show Return?

