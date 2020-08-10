Home Top Stories Supernatural Season 15 Final Episodes Will Be Turned Into An Episode
Supernatural Season 15 Final Episodes Will Be Turned Into An Episode

By- Naveen Yadav
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.

This season, the series was expected to wrap up but was forced to have a break that was filming as a result of complications caused by the pandemic.

Recent developments suggest that shooting could restart shortly, although this means that it was unclear when lovers will bid farewell to the Winchester brothers.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

After will Supernatural season 15 return on TV?

Supernatural’s last season will consist of 20 episodes that bring the story of this Winchesters to an end.

So far, 13 of the episodes have aired and the cast has filmed up to episode 18, but post-production on those installments has been slowed by the temporary shutdown of visual effects and sound departments.

There could be light at the tunnel’s end.

Deadline reports that Supernatural will be hoping to resume filming in late July, having an eye on broadcasting within The CW’s autumn schedule, along with a lot of other television shows that are Vancouver-based.

If these plans go ahead, the final chapters of Supernatural could return before the end of the calendar year to television, however, no date was announced yet.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb declared that Supernatural would go because of production being halted to this pandemic.

He added: “We’ve filmed during episode 18, but our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. Thus the episodes can not be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the collection. It is not an issue if’, it is a matter of when.’”

So while the wait may be anticipated, fans can rest assured that they will receive the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK. Check out our TV Guide, if you’re looking for something else to watch.

