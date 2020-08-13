Home TV Series Supergirl Season 6 delay, details and everything we know so far
Supergirl Season 6 delay, details and everything we know so far

By- Dhanraj
We witnessed all twists and turned in the backdrop of Crisis on Infinity earth and pandemic in the Season 5 of Supergirl. Now this series is all set to return in 2021 with Season 6. The CW renewed the series in January 2020.

Season 5 was affected by the pandemic as a result it was cut short by three episodes. Season 6 will pick up where season 5 had exactly ended. Season 6 will include the leftover Episodes 20, 21, and 22 will be

Kara Zor-El’s story continues because Supergirl Season 6 will premiere much later than usual. Following the pattern of previous years, the series should have returned in October 2020, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been pushed to April 2021 or later.

Why Supergirl Season 6 has been delayed

This time show missed it’s usual October release date due to the pandemic. It has been delayed and pushed back to a later release date in 2021.

CW President prez Mark Pedowitz told.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,”

This is not the only reason behind the delay. It is seemingly delayed to accommodate a maternity leave for Melissa Benoist. According to CBR, it will air between April and June 2021. A late production schedule can allow her to take maternity leave.

Supergirl Season 6 plot details

The impact of the Crisis on Infinite earth was huge on the show. In the aftermath of the event, National City has been relocated from Earth-38 to the new Earth-Prime. This has changed every aspect of the show.

Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is back with his plot for world domination. But Leviathan, a shadowy organization, remained the biggest threat in season 5. In a very surprising season finale, Supergirl gained a very unlikely ally, Lena Luthor.

Jon Coyer who plays Luthor has hinted that Lex will play a big role in Season 6 “the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'” This suggests that Luthor will continue to be a thorn in the side of the Super Friends.

