Suicide Squad Game Revealed By Batman: And More Information Check This Here?

By- Anoj Kumar
After years of ready, Batman: Arkham Asylum developer Rocksteady Studios have seemingly lastly revealed that they’re engaged in a Suicide Squad game.

While we’re simply as shocked as you’re that Rocksteady would seemingly reveal their subsequent recreation by way of a random Twitter post after years of hypothesis concerning what the studio’s subsequent mission could be, that appears to be precisely what has happened. Until the Rocksteady crew is simply actually wanting ahead to the upcoming Suicide Squad film from James Gunn, evidently, they’ll stick with the DC universe for his or her subsequent game.

Whereas the tweet is unfortunately mild on particulars, there are just a few conclusions we can draw each from it and what we all know due to some detailed information.

The favored principle in the intervening time is that the character featured in that tweet is most like Bizzaro. Whereas it’s definitely potential that it’s really Superman, Rocksteady has spent the higher a part of the previous few years denying that they’re engaged in a Superman game. Working Bizzaro right into a Suicide Squad mission will inevitably appear to be a captivating strategy to play with a few of Superman’s talents without really having to make a game starring the person of steel.

Anoj Kumar

