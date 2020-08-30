Sugar Rush Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Host, Judges And Everything We Know So Far!

- Advertisement -

‘Sugar Rush’ amused the baking buffs, a sweet-toothed audience with its drool-worthy material in July 2018. Netflix decided to renew’Sugar Rush’ for Season 3, which triggered on the 31st of July 2020. ‘Sugar Rush’ is an enthralling baking based reality show on Netflix which comprises gripping content of teams of bakers who bake delicious desserts in a limited period.

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 3 is receiving great accolades for its candy’ blend of a charismatic group of contestants and a binge-worthy storyline. ‘Sugar Rush’ Season 3 has increased the buzz around the potential probability PopSugar Rush’ Season 4. Is the series getting a new season?

Sugar Rush Season 4 Release Date

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 3 released on the 31st of July on Netflix. ‘Sugar Rush’ Season 3 consisted of six episodes. The next season received a go-ahead last year, and it has released in time.

According to reports,’ Sugar Rush’ Season 4 is scheduled to release in January 2022. Though Netflix remains to remove an official affirmation about the prospects of renewing’Sugar Rush’ for still another year, the baking reality show has all that it takes to win a renewal.

‘Sugar Rush’ competes in a very competitive space of cooking based reality shows, but it has carved a niche audience for itself. ‘Sugar Rush’ can be factored as a cementing part in Netflix’s mission to expand its reality show content base. ‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4 is not likely to be cancelled, but the official confirmation is awaited.

Sugar Rush Season 4 Host

The highlight sugar Rush’ as a reality franchise has been Hunter March, the host of the show. Hunter March has obtained a lot of attention because of his enterprising, charismatic nature. Before making a mark with’Sugar Rush’, Hunter March functioned as host of’Emogenius’, from Game Network. ‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4 will feature Hunter March because of the sponsor.

Sugar Rush Season 4 Judges

Noted pastry chef, Candace Nelson is expected to return as a quote for’Sugar Rush’ Season 4. Candace Nelson is known for her baking art, and her venture Sprinkles Queens. Before’Sugar Rush’, Candace Nelson judged the cupcake Wars’ on a Canadian broadcasting community.

Apart from Candace Nelson, Adriano Zumbo, known from Masterchef’ and’Zumbo’s Just Desserts’ will be the judge ‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4. Known for his tasty macaroons, Zumbo will join hands with Candace in ensuring that the forthcoming season gets the most delicate possible desserts in the city.

‘Sugar Rush’ may feature new judges and there will be a new set of contestants.

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4: What to Expect?

The idea of sugar Rush’ revolves around a reality series with four conventional teams comprising of 2 bakers each. The four teams will be on a quest against time and knocking out the judges using their incredible pastries. Judges from the prior seasons were impressed with novelty, twists and remarkable consistency which will be the headline to

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4 also.

The turn to the real plot of’Sugar Rush’ throws light on managing time. For every minute saved during the first rounds, the amount of time around for the last matches gets incremented.

Similar to Masterchef’ in certain instances, the additional candy rule will challenge the contestants to use the same in the greatest possible way to better their desserts. In the final round, the contestants also get to make a very critical decision in the place where they select money or an extra 15 minutes to the clock.

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4 Prize Money

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 3 provided prize money of $10,000, which is likely to be increased from the fourth year.

‘Sugar Rush’ Season 4 Trailer

The trailer of this third period of’Sugar Rush’ is here: