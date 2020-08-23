Suburra blood on Rome Season 3, final season expected release date, plot and cast details

- Advertisement -

Netflix has some really great International content in its arsenal. Netflix’s first Italian crime drama TV series was released back in 2017. It managed to attract the strong but picky fanbase of the crime drama genre. Season 2 was released back on 22 February 2019, since then fans are patiently waiting for the Season 3 or final season. Netflix renewed the series for Season 4 on 2 April 2019.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Giancarlo De Cataldo and Carlo Bonini. This Italian series got a good response from the viewers. For those who fancy language learning, this first Italian series originally titled Saburra la Laurie can be a really great experience.

- Advertisement -

This series revolves around the real-world events of power clashes, corruption, organized crime and politics.

The series revolves around Aureliano Adami (Alessandro Borghi), an Ostia-based gang member, and his relations with Alberto Anacleti (Giacomo Ferrara), a Sinti gang member, and Gabriele “Lele” Marchilli (Eduardo Valdarnini), the only son of a policeman who becomes involved in crime. Samurai (Francesco Acquaroli), an antagonist to the Adamis, is the head of Roman organized crime and contact for the Sicilian Mafia in Rome; he approaches politician Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro) to aid in his Ostia affairs. Sara Monaschi (Claudia Gerini) is a Vatican financial auditor for lands in Ostia.

Suburra Blood on Rome Season 3 will be the final season?

On 4 December 2019 Netflix made it clear that next season will be the final season. Production work of season 4 took a big hit due to the pandemic in Italy. In a recent update, the production work the season 3 has repeatedly resumed.

Suburra Blood on Rome Season 3 expected release date

There were all kinds of rumours that it might get called off or cancelled in response to the viewers. Thankfully, Netflix continued to stick to the 2020 release date in its last announcement. Disappointingly, On 4 December Netflix made it clear that Season 4 will be the final season.

It seems production work has resumed. But we can not say anything concrete about the release date. There’s no announcement made by Netflix. Hopefully, it will be able to come out on a timely release date.