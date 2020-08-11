Stunning Apple’s iPhone12

- Advertisement -

Stunning Apple's iPhone 12

See how stunning Apple’s iPhone 12 layout looks in this new video.

In a surprising move earlier this month.

Apple confirmed that its iPhone 12 launch was postponed from September until sometime in October.

That means Apple lovers might need to wait longer than usual to receive their hands on a hotly

expected next-generation iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model.

The launch may be postponed, but we know just about everything

there is to know about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone versions, as a result of a series of escapes dating back to late 2019.

Apple fans-iPhone12

Apple fans definitely had a feeling that the iPhone 12 series was going to be postponed.

But, it was something of a surprise to listen to Apple executives affirm up to the company’s recent earnings call.

IPhone12 releases have been delayed earlier, after all.

Nonetheless, the company has not supported an iPhone delay before time

since back in 2010 when the company confirmed that the snowy iPhone 4 version

was delayed due to manufacturing issues. This time around, the delay also has to do with development and manufacturing,

but it’s not a build issue as it was with the iPhone 4.

This time around, we have a global pandemic to thank you for the new iPhone’s overdue launching.

While we still don’t have an notion of when in October Apple plans to launch its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro versions

there’s lots of information that we do understand.

In fact, there is a perfect chance at this point that we know just about everything

there is to know about the devices themselves.

And today , we can take a peek at what’s thought to be a very close approximation to Apple’s final iPhone 12 Pro

layout thanks to another video that has been recently posted on YouTube.

As a result of a series of flows that began in December of this past year from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

we all know lots about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone versions.

Kuo is the most true Apple leaker of all time, and he gives the new information

about just about any significant new merchandise Apple releases.

In the case of the forthcoming iPhone 12 series,

Kuo reported in December 2019 there will be four new iPhone 12 models this season.

Two will be iPhone 12 versions, one using a 5.4-inch screen and one using a 6.1-inch screen,

and then Apple will also launch two high-end models, the iPhone 12 Guru and iPhone 12 Guru Max. At the time,

Kuo

Kuo also included that the two iPhone 12 models would comprise dual-lens cameras while the iPhone 12 Pro phones

packaged triple-lens rear cameras, and he said four versions would pack OLED displays and 5G support.

So far as the iPhone 12’s layout is concerned

Kuo had lots to say in that department, too.

He said the new models would sport notched displays using the exact same general look

as the iPhone 11 show on the front, but the borders would be flat metal like the old iPhone 4

and 5 string instead of rounded metal like all of Apple’s flagship iPhones because 2014.

In the sound of it, the new iPhone 12 will seem something similar to a miniaturized iPad Pro

Of course, we don’t need to be satisfied with only imagining what the device might look like.

Graphic designers

Plenty of graphic designers have generated images and videos that try to picture

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs.

Now, the most recent one comes from MotionFox, which created an iPhone 12 Guru mockup

video that was posted to the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone.

It probably will not end up being an ideal representation of Apple’s forthcoming new iPhone models

Camera – iPhone12

– the back camera lenses aside from the LIDAR sensor

are expected to seem much more like the lenses to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro,

for instance — it appears to be rather close and it’s stunning. Test it out in the movie below.