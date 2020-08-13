- Advertisement -

Studies have found that children can transmit the coronavirus just as easily as adults,

prompting many parents to demand a remote-learning alternative for the upcoming year.

A recent report highlights which states are seeing a remarkably large proportion of coronavirus infections in kids.

With fall just around the corner, the debate surrounding whether schools in the U.S.

should re-open has become incredibly contentious.

One of the inherent risks of having young pupils return to school is that children are less likely than adults to adhere to basic coronavirus safety guidelines.

This dynamic has been made clear recently after a viral photo from a Georgia, high school showed a packed hall with hardly any students wearing masks.

While children, broadly , don’t have to worry about contracting the coronavirus and enduring severe symptoms,

the underlying fear is that as the virus spreads among children, it will finally spread to parents and the wider community.

A recent study out of South Korea discovered that children between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread COVID-19 as easily as adults.

As it stands today, school systems throughout the nation are employing different strategies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

While some districts aim to use a hybrid design that would see pupils attend college for just two to three times during the week,

others are opting for an online-only approach.

And needless to say, schools in certain areas will start up this autumn regardless of the continuing pandemic.

Incidentally, the faculty above in Georgia shut down temporarily this week after nine teachers and students tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fact of the matter is that we are seeing more kids test positive for the coronavirus today than we have before.

According to a comparatively recent report in the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association,

338,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 30.

And talking to the spike in infections, 28% of those infections occurred during the previous two weeks of July.

The report included that six states have seen over 15,000 positive child cases because the pandemic started.

The report describes seven countries experiencing the maximum number of kid COVID-19 instances for each 100,000 children.

Those countries include the following:

The five states That Have seen the Greatest cumulative number of coronavirus instances amongst children is as follows:

California — 42,697 instances

Florida — 24,974 cases

Illinois — 16,262 cases

North Carolina — 13,346 instances

Tennessee — 16,436 instances

Last, a recent survey of nearly 3,000 parents in the Boston

area revealed that 73 percent would prefer a transition to distant learning for the fall term.