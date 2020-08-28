Strike The Blood Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

Strike The Blood is a top-rated Japanese anime tv series. The series takes its inspiration in the Japanese book set of the same title made by Gakuto Mikumo.

The series follows the experiences of Kojou Akatsuki. Who’s a teenage vampire boy at high school? Who initially is reluctant to flaunt his abilities into the entire world.

But specific situations force him to use his abilities. On the other side, the series also showcases us the travel Yukina Himeragi. Who’s a teenaged Sword Shaman and can be delivered on a mission to complete off Kojou Akatsuki.

Release Date: Strike The Blood Season 4

The first season of this series was time released in November 2015. They were following three successful seasons. The manufacturers finally released the fourth summer in April 2020.

Cast: Strike The Blood Season 4

The following is the listing of all of the characters. Who kept us amused during these four decades and three seasons.

Kojou Akatsuki

Yukina Himeragi

Asami Seto as Asagi Aisa

Sayaka Kirasaka

Natsuki Minamiya

Nagisa Akatsuki

Release Date

Season 4 of the series has been released on 8th April 2020. The series is thought to possess 12 episodes, and it will be running during the following season also.

The final episode of Season 4, that’s the twelfth episode will be released on 30th June 2021.

What’s the Storyline?

Season 4 will be in continuation with the previous season. In Season 3, we found that Kojou gets an invitation to attend a service in Sardina. From the queen of Sardina herself.

So to maintain the honor of their princess, Kojou takes the invitation and extends to Sardina. After reaching there, once the service was in the procession, the mystical critters attacked the palace.

In the upcoming season, we could see Kojou helping the princess out of Sabrina. For who was behind this assault. And what is their objective?