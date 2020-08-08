Home Entertainment Stranger Thing Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And All Details...
Stranger Thing Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And All Details Here!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Stranger Things, One of the most anticipated and controversial shows on Netflix right now. Well, the controversy about the show did spark some conversations around the web, however, nothing has been proven yet and we believe that Duffer brother’s stand on the side of the truth.

We think there is something more intriguing about the show apart from the controversy right now. We might just have figured out the release date. Well, let’s see.

We have a massive fan theory that precisely indicates the release date of the fourth season. First, have you seen the poster for the fourth season of Stranger Things? If not, here it is.

Source: Honk News

In that picture can you see the clock on the tree on the left side of the poster. Look closely to figure out what time does it show. You will notice that it shows 12:30, co-incidental? I don’t think so. I think that it was originally planned to be released on the 30th of December this year.

Generally, we have seen Stranger Things coming out around the holiday period, Halloween, 4th of July, etc. So, I guess, as the 30th of December is in the middle of Christmas and New Year’s and also being the peak of the holiday period just might be the right time to release the fourth season.

However, the poster was released before the pandemic struck the world not stopped all production works. The facts have changed now, the schedule is all messed up. Therefore, there is also a possibility that the release date might be delayed to an indefinite date.

Stranger Thing Season 4: Fan Theories

If you have any theories of your own then do share it on our Instagram post for Stranger Things. Till then binge the previous seasons and get to the coming story if you can.

Stay Tuned With Us!

Anoj Kumar

