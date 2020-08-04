Startling videos catch the massive explosion that just rocked Beirut

- Advertisement -

Startling videos catch the massive exploison that just rocked Beirut.

A huge explosion rocked the city of Beirut, Lebanon, on the day of August 4th.

the explosion, which was allegedly an accident and not an act of terrorism or war,

was seized in a series of videos on social websites which have since gone viral.

At least two explosions, including one massive blast, rocked Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday afternoon. Based on reports from social media,

but rather an accident in a large warehouse that housed fireworks

This information is still breaking,

and it is currently unclear

if there were any serious injuries or fatalities that resulted from the massive blast.

The second and more significant of those two explosions

were captured on video by several people

Who then shared the startling blast that delivered an enormous

plume of smoke up into the sky.

Witnesses nearby report that buildings in the surrounding area

sustained damage from the shockwave created by the blast,

and windows all over were shattered.