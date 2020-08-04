Home Lifestyle Startling videos capture the massive explosion that just rocked Beirut
Startling videos capture the massive explosion that just rocked Beirut

By- Shipra Das
  • A massive explosion rocked the city of Beirut, Lebanon on the afternoon of August 4th

At least two explosions including one massive blast rocked the city of Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon.

  • The explosion, which was reportedly an accident and not an act of terrorism or war

According to reports from Lebanese media,

the fire and resulting explosions were not acts of terrorism or war,

but rather an accident in a large warehouse that housed fireworks.

This news is still breaking and it is currently unclear whether there were any serious injuries or fatalities that resulted from the huge blast.

The second and larger of the two explosions was captured on video by several people

who then shared the startling explosion that sent an enormous plume of smoke up into the sky.

Witnesses nearby report that buildings in the surrounding area sustained damage from the shockwave created by the blast,

and windows all around were shattered.

