Stargirl season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

The DC Universe live-action first series Stargirl aired the entirety of its recently-concluded first season on the streaming platform, with brand new episodes then broadcasting on The CW — home of this Arrowverse — after premiering one day. However, the upcoming second season of the show will forgo DC Universe and air as a CW exclusive. While some viewers have voiced concern over the jump, show founder Geoff Johns says it will not negatively influence the quality of the show. In reality, he states Stargirl Season two will be”even better” than the first.

Through an interview with TVLine, Johns — who, besides creating the television show, co-created the character of Stargirl herself for DC Comics back in the late’90s — verified that creation of Stargirl will remain in Atlanta, rather than move to the Arrowverse’s stomping ground of Vancouver. “We are staying in Atlanta,” he explained, “because we’ve already built our giant robot! ;

Addressing concerns regarding Stargirl’s move from DC Universe into The CW, Johns said, “Listen, we have a wonderful team, an amazing cast, excellent authors, and we’re going to deliver the very best show possible. Our goal is to deliver a show that is and is different and cinematic than the rest of the shows of the utmost quality, and we have a lot of talented people to do that. The design, the tone, the world… we have already established that, and we’ve got the best VFX home [in Zoic]; they’re not going anyplace.”

Johns didn’t explicitly confirm whether or not the series jumping to The CW would lead to it having a smaller budget, though did say that the startup costs for recurring visual consequences — like the Cosmic Staff’s cartoon and Stargirl’s robot company, S.T.R.I.P.E. — have been taken care of. “Startup costs are the most expensive, obviously — the building and testing, and a lot of that we have already done. We would not do Season 2 if we did not believe we could make it as good as Season 1, but different, although we have some things to get into, that can be exciting. We are going to research different story thematics avenues for the characters. Because we are so proud of Season 1 we’re all working incredibly hard on this, and also we want Season 2 to be better. That’s our aim, nothing less.”

DC Universe’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore (Stargirl) and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan (S.T.R.I.P.E.). The show will go back for Season 2 on The CW. Additionally, it stars Christopher James Baker, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Amy Smart.