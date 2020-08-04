Star Wars: Karl Urban’s The Rise of Skywalker Cameo Revealed!!!

- Advertisement -

You possibly can see this very moment below at 0.42, by way of the magic of YouTube…

Urban isn’t the one actor who snuck into The Rise of Skywalker. Elsewhere, you’ll both see (or hear) scattered bits with the likes of Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, George Harrison’s son Dhani, Sleight and Sweetheart director JD Dillard, musician Ed Sheeran, composer John Williams, Abrams himself, Kevin Smith, Freddie Prinze Jr and more.

The highly-anticipated second season of The Boys will debut on Amazon Prime Video UK in September. Showrunner Eric Kripke lately revealed to Collider {that a} brief movie that includes Urban’s character Billy Butcher might be released midway by means of the sophomore run, which he describes as “a companion piece.” The brief, referred to as Butcher, is about to discover what the gang chief acquired as much as between season 1 and season 2.

“As season 2 begins, Butcher is M.I.A. after which reveals up. In episode 2, we initially shot one thing that exposed the place he went and what his experiences have been. Nevertheless it finally didn’t find yourself becoming that effectively into the episode as a result of it made Butcher’s story loads much less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm,” Kripke defined, including that “There are references within the show that received’t make sense until you see this factor.”