Star Trek: Prodigy – Release Comming Soon Nickelodeon Trek Show And All Updates Check Here .

By- Anoj Kumar
We’ve known for a while that Nickelodeon and CBS are teaming as much as make a Star Trek TV show geared at making the universe accessible to youthful children. However, we beforehand had little or no concept of what the show would possibly really be about or like. Whereas there’s nonetheless a lot, we don’t know in regards to the specifics of this show, at immediately’s “Star Trek Universe” SDCC at House event and as half of a bigger press release, govt producer Heather Kadin did give us two necessary updates: a series title and a show synopsis.

The CG-animated Trek series will likely be known as Star Trek: Prodigy and, in line with the official press release, it “follows a gaggle of lawless teenagers who uncover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to seek for the journey, which means and salvation.” Um, this sounds nice! Undoubtedly a unique path from the new adult-geared animated Trek series Lower Decks, which will likely be premiering on August 6th and has a a lot lighter, extra comedic tone. (However nonetheless not the Starfleet Academy series I so long for. #StayStrong)

Curiously, Prodigy sounds prefer it may be nearer in tone to Star Wars: Clone Wars, which World Prime Development contributor Ryan Britt just lately wrote, makes a good show model/format for the Star Trek universe. A “seek for the journey, which means and salvation” sounds far more common and sophisticated as a central premise than many children’ reveals try for. Might Prodigy be aiming for the type of narrative imaginative and prescient of one thing like Avatar: The Last Airbender? We can solely hope.

Kevin and Dan Hageman, who beforehand labored on Trollhunters and Ninjago, are growing the series, with Ramsey Naito (EVP, Animation Production, and Improvement at Nickelodeon) overseeing the challenge. I’m going to be trustworthy: Trollhunters is fairly good, however Ninjago? Not nice. Hopefully, Prodigy is extra Trollhunters than Ninjago; however, when you’re taking requests, TV gods, I’d love one thing that transcends both.

Anoj Kumar

