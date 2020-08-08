Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Star Trek Picard is one of the recognizable American web television series. This science-fiction drama is loved by so many people and this film was distributed by CBS television. This series was made by four associates namely Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and eventually Alex Kurtzman. The audio of the show was composed by Jeff Russo. This series is based on the genre of action and there were numerous executive producers for this show namely Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, James duff, Patrick Stewart, heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Alex Kurtzman.

Release Date

The moment the show’s producers realized the love which was kindled in crowds to the series, work on the show’s year 2 had soon started. And therefore it had been predicted that the series’s second season would be hitting the displays from late 2020 or early 2021. However, now that the pandemic has pulled the rug out from beneath us all, the show’s production was halted and people will likely only see the show hit the displays by late or middle 2021.

Cast

Since it has been evident to enthusiasts that the fundamental cast of this series survived season one, we expect to see Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal”Chris” Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway as Narek and Evan Evagora as Elnor in year 2. Apart from them, 1 actor who’s been a favorite among fans is Whoopi Goldberg who’ll be coming from Next Generation and will be joining the cast in year 2 in the role of Guinan. Brent Spiner who had been given a final send-off in year one will not be joining the cast in year 2. Fans have been fairly hyped with this gem’s season 2, so we’ve got our finger crossed with this show to hit the screens soon.

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the film Star Trek: Nemesis that came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be exceptionally depressed with the passing of information in the movie in addition to the destruction of this world Romulus that appeared in the film Star Trek that published on 7th April 2009.

Trailer

CBS will not plan on giving off how Picard’s first time ends any time soon, and therefore don’t anticipate time to arrive till late 2020 at the earliest.