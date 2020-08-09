Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is still an upcoming science-fiction American drama tv net series based on Star Trek: The Next Generation by Gene Roddenberry. The series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Alex Kurtzman. The first season of Star Trek is flourishing on CBS All Access and continues to be rated 7.6/10 by IMDb and 87 percent by Rotten Tomatoes.

Release Date

There is not any official release date set for season 2 of Star Trek: Picard yet. The filming was set to start in June 2020 however, coronavirus resulted in the delay. Though, Jeri Ryan disclosed that ”they’re hoping we could start shooting at the autumn.”

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is expected to release in late 2021. The inventor of the show Goldsman said that ”it’s a gift to spend more time with the script”

Cast

Each of the central characters of this series will be coming back for season two. For sure, Stewart will return as he revealed that he’s dedicated for possibly 3 years together with Picard. Apart from him, it is still a mystery as to who will be returning. As per now, the following is the expected cast list:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Plot

At the end of season 1, Picard anyhow just ceased the group of synthetics from assembling the race of mechanical ’higher beings’. These high beings are extremely enormous but they stayed back and didn’t attain milky way galaxy.

The upcoming season will concentrate on Picard’s interest in archaeology. It will revolve around his assignment. The facts associated with Romulan Empires and the aftermath of its destruction is going to be viewed. The way it affected Picard’s life will be shown in season 2. Alex Kurtzman explained that “the dissolution of the Romulan Empire radically altered Picard’s life”.

Anand mohan

