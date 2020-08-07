Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

By- Anand mohan
This is when Star Trek: Picard will go back for season 2 and what it will be about. The 2nd new Star Trek series executive made by Alex Kurtzman has been a gigantic hit for CBS All-Access, after the success of Star Trek: Discovery. Longtime Trekkers have flocked back to the new experiences of the beloved Starfleet legend embodied by Patrick Stewart, and Star Trek: Picard has brought new fans to the fold.

But Picard’s story is far from over and now that Star Trek: Picard year 1 has wrapped, Trekkers are naturally looking ahead to another season – that will occur! Here’s everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard season two.

Release Date

CBS All-Access revived Star Trek: Picard for season 2 over a month before its season 1 premiere in January 2020. (Patrick Stewart has also indicated his interest in a third season.) As hoped for, the series has been a gigantic hit for CBS’ streaming service, which has unlocked each Star Trek: Picard episode for non-subscribers to watch free for another month. Ahead of the coronavirus outbreak halted all TV and film production, Star Trek: Picard season 2 was expected to bow in late 2020 or early 2021 but it is going to probably be pushed back to mid-to-late 2021 now.

Cast

Sir Patrick Stewart will return in the titular role since the Starfleet legend. Star Trek: Picard also successfully created memorable new characters so Jean-Luc’s motley crew played with Isa Briones (Soji), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios), Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), along with Elnor (Evan Evagora) are expected to go for Star Trek: Picard year two, as well as Narek (Harry Treadaway) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

Still, fans hope to catch up with Worf (Michael Dorn), Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) at Star Trek: Picard season two. But, Stewart personally invited Whoopi Goldberg to combine season 2, so fans have the potential to anticipate an appearance by her character, Picard’s old friend Guinan.

Plot

Star Trek: Picard period 1 assembled to an epic conflict between the Romulans and synthetics over the fate of Soji’s android family on the planet Coppelius. Further, Jean-Luc obtained a new lease on life which put up his next adventure with his ragtag crew in year 2. Also exciting for Trekkers is the fact that Star Trek: Picard year 2 will begin the quest of the 25th century, which opens up the exciting possibilities of compelling topics to be explored in Picard’s continuing experience in the final frontier.

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

