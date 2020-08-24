Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek is one of the most famous franchises that has now developed a substantial fan base comprising of individuals from all age classes. Star Trek: Picard is the most recent star trek collection, and it’s predicated on Jean-Luc Picard. The initial season was super exciting, and fans loved it, and everybody wanted season two instantly after season 1. Season 2 is on the pipeline and is verified. Here is what we know.

Release Date

CBS All accessibility hasn’t made any official announcement about the release date of season two as of yet. The year was in development before the launch of year one. The filming was scheduled to begin in June 2020 in California but will be postponed until lockdown restrictions are lifted. Season 2 is anticipated to launch in late 2020 or ancient 2021 on CBS All Access.

Cast

The majority of the cast will be back to reprise their function. The cast includes
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati
Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha
Evan Evagora as Elnor
Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker
Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal
Harry Treadaway as Narek

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis which came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be highly depressed with the passing of information from the movie along with the destruction of this world Romulus which appeared in the film Star Trek that was printed on 7th April 2009.

The middle of attraction is going to be the Picard himself, along with the people he met during his trip. Co-creator Michael Chabon confirmed lately that another season is going to likely be personal and will concentrate on fleshing out the characters, for example, more information about their personal lives, families, etc..

