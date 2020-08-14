Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

The American Sci-fi television series is coming back with Star Trek: Picard season 2. For the Star Trek franchise, this is the eight season. In any case, the show has gone into an entirely different level where no other series was able to achieve yet. So far as the confirmation goes, CBS announces the renewal for its next season of the series. It will have ten episodes. There is also information about year three, however, there isn’t any official confirmation about it yet. Star Trek Universe has a huge fan base, and it is basically what made season 2. Therefore here we’ve got everything you want to know about Star Trek: Picard period two. Continue reading to find out more.

Release Date

There is not any official confirmation about the launch date in the makers just yet. However, we know that the series will have ten episodes. The confirmation for the second season came out even before the premiere of year 1. But due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, there’s absolutely no specific date. The production is also currently on hold like most other series. We could expect the series to launch somewhere around 2021. It will be available on Amazon Prime.

Cast

The cast will stay more or less the same as period 1. This is because he already confirms he is going to be part of the show for a lengthy time. We will also see Isa Briones playing with Soji Asha, Evan Evagora, enjoying Elnor.

The other cast who survived season 1 will be in season 2. Whether all the Next Generation characters will return is not understood yet. But, we will see our favorite Whoopi Goldberg returning as Guinan.

Plot

The narrative revolves around Jean-Luc Picard, who is an admiral. From the first season, we watched Picard’s demons in the past. At Star Trek Nemesis, we saw the passing of Commander Data.

There is not any proper revelation for the plot just yet. But we can expect it to follow Picard in the next season. We’ll also see his potent and loyal team. We’ll surely see them facing a variety of challenges that come their way.