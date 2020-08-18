Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New...
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeTop Stories

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek is one of the most well-known franchises which has now developed a substantial fan base comprising of individuals from all age groups. Star Trek: Picard is the most recent star trek collection, and it’s based on Jean-Luc Picard. The first season was super exciting, and fans loved it, and everybody wanted season two immediately after season 1. Season 2 is on the pipeline and is confirmed. Here is what we understand.

Release Date

CBS All accessibility hasn’t made any official statement about the release date of season two as of yet. The season was in evolution even before the launch of year one. The filming was scheduled to start in June 2020 at California but will be delayed until lockdown restrictions are lifted. Season 2 is expected to release in late 2020 or ancient 2021 on CBS All Access.

Cast

The majority of the cast will be back to reprise their function. The cast includes

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati
Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha
Evan Evagora as Elnor
Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker
Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal
Harry Treadaway as Narek

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the film Star Trek: Nemesis which came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be highly depressed with the death of information from the film in addition to the destruction of this world Romulus which appeared in the film Star Trek that published on 7th April 2009.

The center of attraction is going to be the Picard himself, in addition to the individuals he met during his journey. Co-creator Michael Chabon affirmed recently that another season will be personal and will focus on fleshing out the characters, such as more information about their private lives, families, etc.

Stay tuned with us for more updates!

Anand mohan

