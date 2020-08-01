Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard season two, Since the 1960s, Star Trek has always delivered more enjoyment and amusement than any other film franchise. “Star Trek: Picard” is the eighth series of the Star Trek franchise also begins almost 20 years following Picard’s last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis(2002).

It premiered on January 23, 2020, and met with positive reviews from the critics and audiences. Captain Picard is one of my most beloved fictional characters and viewing him back in action after all of these years was a massive nostalgia for the Star Trek fans. Creators of this show Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman succeeded in revitalizing the characters and subplots to keep you hooked on the series.

Second and third season of Star Trek: Picard was revived even before the very first season premiered. Here’s everything you want to know about the second season.

Release Date

There is not any statement regarding the official release date of this next season. However, we can anticipate it to release late 2020 or ancient 2021. Filming of this second season is intended to take place in California, beginning after the illness on account of this Covid-19 pandemic will get much better. The trailer also has not been established yet.

Cast

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Rios Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios, Evan Evagor as Elnor, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Isa Briones as Soji will return in the second season. Other cast members like Harry Treadaway as Narek, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi will also be expected to reprise their roles. Stewart publicly invited Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.

Plot

At the end of the prior season, Picard managed to stop a bunch of synthetics that were trying to wipe out all the natural life in the galaxy. It seems improbable that the next season will focus on those animals. But Picard is ready to face new experiences from the new season because this time he’s a loyal team including the La Sirena, Rios, Jurati, Raffi, Seven of Nine, and Elnor.