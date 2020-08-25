Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard is an American internet television series falling beneath the genres of science fiction and play. It’s created by Kirsten Beyer, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Michael Chabon, and it’s production companies include CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, Escapist Fare, Weed Road Pictures and Roddenberry Entertainment.

It’s first (and only) year came out on CBS Television on 23rd January 2020 before 26th March 2020 using a total of 10 episodes, every being an hour-long within an average and everybody’s financing is 8 –9 million. This season is the eighth part of the Star Trek franchise expanded by Alex Kurtzman and will be the sequel to Star Trek: Short Treks.

Release Date

CBS All accessibility has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date of year two as of yet. The season was in development even before the launch of year one. The filming was scheduled to start in June 2020 at California but will most likely be postponed until lockdown limits are lifted. Season 2 is expected to launch in late 2020 or early 2021 on CBS All Access.

Cast

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha

Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Plot

The story is set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard’s previous appearance in the film Star Trek: Nemesis which came out 13th December 2002. The protagonist is shown to be exceptionally depressed with the passing of information from the movie in addition to the destruction of this world Romulus that appeared in the movie Star Trek which released on 7th April 2009.

The middle of attraction will be the Picard himself, in addition to the individuals he met during his journey. Co-creator Michael Chabon confirmed recently that the following season will be personal and will concentrate on fleshing out the personalities, such as more info about their private lives, households, etc.