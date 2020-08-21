Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More...
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeTop Stories

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is still an upcoming science-fiction American drama tv net series based on Star Trek: The Next Generation by Gene Roddenberry. The series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Alex Kurtzman. The first season of Star Trek is flourishing on CBS All Access and continues to be rated 7.6/10 by IMDb and 87 percent by Rotten Tomatoes.

Release Date

There is not any official release date set for season 2 of Star Trek: Picard yet. The filming was set to start in June 2020 however, coronavirus resulted in the delay. Though, Jeri Ryan disclosed that ”they’re hoping we could start shooting at the autumn.”

- Advertisement -

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is expected to release in late 2021. The inventor of the show Goldsman said that ”it’s a gift to spend more time with the script”.

Cast

Each of the central characters of this series will be coming back for season two. For sure, Stewart will return as he revealed that he’s dedicated for possibly 3 years together with Picard. Apart from him, it is still a mystery as to who will be returning. As per now, the following is the expected cast list:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Plot

At the end of season 1, Picard anyhow just ceased the group of synthetics from assembling the race of mechanical ’higher beings’. These high beings are extremely enormous but they stayed back and didn’t attain milky way galaxy.

The upcoming season will concentrate on Picard’s interest in archaeology. It will revolve around his assignment. The facts associated with Romulan Empires and the aftermath of its destruction is going to be viewed. The way it affected Picard’s life will be shown in season 2. Alex Kurtzman explained that “the dissolution of the Romulan Empire radically altered Picard’s life”.

Also Read:   Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after corona virus lockdown
Anand mohan

Must Read

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is still an upcoming science-fiction American drama tv net series based on Star Trek: The Next Generation by Gene...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is one of the BBC’s most successful and recognizable series’s present, with a multitude of award...
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv web series based on the novel'The Bards of...
Read more

Hamefurra Season 2: Netflix Ready To Its Storyline And When It Will is Release?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Hamefura is a tv set determined by a novel series that is gentle through the title'otome game no hamlets forage Shika Nai Akuyaku Keijo...
Read more

Little Things Season 4; Introduction; Interesting Facts; Cast And Characters; Trailer;And Everything You Need to Know

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Little things season 4; introduction The show little things are among the Indian tv series and have been made by Dhruv Sehgal. Teens are just...
Read more

The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

Hollywood Anand mohan -
This movie is one of the superhero movies, and this film has been edited by three associates, namely David burrows, matt villa, and in...
Read more

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 : All You Need To Know

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Hill House year two — The series needed us to break out in cold sweat whenever a jumpscare came throughout our...
Read more

Next In Fashion Season 2: Netflix Release Date What Could Be The Possible Air Date And Other Latest Details

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Next in Fashion is a style-focused on a reality show, which functions from all over the division, rivaling every extraordinary to develop to be...
Read more

Little Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Little things season 4; introduction The series little things are among the famous Indian television series and have been made by Dhruv Sehgal. Teens are...
Read more

Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Dead Island two is the forthcoming sequel to the 2011 action role-playing video game Dead Island. It’s the third installment in the Dead Island...
Read more
© World Top Trend