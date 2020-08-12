Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek: Picard is an American Sci-fi web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. It’s the eighth series in the Star Trek franchise. Its first period proved on 23 January 2020 and has been a big hit, providing a green signal to year 2.

Here is everything you need to know about Star Trek: Picard season-2.

Release Date

There’s not an official release date declared by the manufacturers. It will have 10 episodes however, the launch date still has to be determined. Even before Season 1 premiered, the next period was already confirmed but the filming has not started yet. Like most other series and films, the next year’s work is moving forward but slowly due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. We can expect season two launch to be scheduled at 2021.

Cast

According to the reports, Brent Spiner has declared he will not play the role of information again following his iconic character was murdered in the series. But this doesn’t signify that Spiner’s time is finished because he’s also playing Alter Soong’s personality. Spiner is considering to reprise his new function as Data’s brother in another season.

We can expect to see the return of Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rois, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway as Marek and Evan Evagora as Elnor.

Plot

Picard is about Admiral Jean Luc Picard, years following his retirement from Starfleet. The first season addresses demons from Picard’s past, such as the demise of Commander Data in Star Trek Nemesis and also the Federation’s response to the devastation of Romulus. We don’t have any exact information about next season’s narrative but it is for sure that Picard has a more loyal and potent crew to face any challenge that comes in his manner in Star Trek: Picard season-2.

