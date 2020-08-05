Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other News

- Advertisement -

Seventeen Years Later Looking in”Star Trek: Nemesis,” Captain Jean-Luc Picard returned into the Star Trek universe in the series’Picard.’ It was established 20 years after the events in ‘The Next Generation’. Patrick Stewart, who was the captain of this USS-Enterprise throughout seven seasons and four films, will return to play this vital role in the next season of the franchise.

Season 2 just like its previous installment is made by Alex Kurtzman who’s the executive producer of Star Trek world for the CBS studios. In an interview, he explained that”Star Trek: Picard” season 2 will accompany its previous installment’s unique story.

Plot

According to the synopsis, Star Trek Picard will focus on”Picard’s fascination with archaeology, and also his primary mission will revolve around some artefact that has been discovered. That is, he will adhere to the facts right after the destruction of the Romulan Empire, which will directly affect Picard’s life.

Release Date

As soon as the show’s producers realized the love which was kindled in crowds for the series, work on the show year two had soon begun. And therefore it had been predicted that the show’s second season could be hitting the screens by overdue 2020 or ancient 2021. But now that the pandemic has pulled the rug out from under all of us, the series’s production has been halted and people will likely just find the show hit the displays by middle or late 2021.

Cast

Since it’s been evident to fans that the central cast of the show survived season one, we hope to see Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway as Narek and Evan Evagora as Elnor in season 2.

Aside from them, one actor who has been a favorite among lovers is Whoopi Goldberg who’ll be arriving from Next Generation and will be joining the cast in year 2 in the role of Guinan.

Brent Spiner who had been given the last send-off in year one will not be joining the cast in season 2.

Fans are pretty hyped for this gem’s season 2, so we’ve got our finger crossed for this series to hit the screens soon.