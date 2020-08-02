Star Trek Picard Season 2 Has The Chance To Fix Jean-Luc’s Biggest Mistake

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard’s season wasn’t perfect, but I liked the ride yet. The new characters were intriguing, it was fantastic watching Picard back on the deck of a starship and there were some awesome ethical quandaries to allow him to puzzle over.

Season 2 is currently in the pipeline and fans are happy to find out if any further TNG personalities are returning. We’d love to see Geordi La Forge and Worf back, but Gates McFadden, who played with Dr. Beverly Crusher about the series, has dropped a few big hints that she is on board. At a panel at GalaxyCon (conducted online due to COVID-19), she had been asked if she’d be in season 2 and she said:

“Well, I don’t understand. There’s a good chance, let’s put it that way. But I have no contract signed. … She would be somebody who was engaged in the world and seeking to help it become a much better place. I wouldn’t see her as somebody retiring. She raised a child while she was a full-on command officer so that I feel the sky’s the limit in terms of what her life could be.”

One motive McFadden’s return would be interesting is that it could finally resolve the long-running relationship play between Picard and Crusher.

“Patrick decided at a certain point he was opening it up to other relationships in our show, and in the movies, certainly. So I can’t imagine that it is suddenly going to be different, but it doesn’t mean that there is not a relationship there. Evidently, from all our scenes, there is a connection and that is great. I have no clue, but it could it would be wonderful.”

Now that Picard is no more a starship captain, there is no reason why he couldn’t pursue that love story with Crusher. However, there is a good deal of water under the bridge because they last met, thus we may find them divided by circumstance yet again. If they are not though, Crusher may find that Picard’s shiny new synthetic body has a couple of hot tricks up its sleeve.