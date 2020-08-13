Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And More...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Other New Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Ironically enough, Star Trek: Picard boldly goes where no show has gone by delving back into the past, reframing the story of Patrick Stewart’s Starfleet Captain in his centuries.

Season 1 was a hit so far, which must be reassuring to the powers that be because CBS has renewed Picard to get another season. Ten episodes have been confirmed and ancient work has allegedly started on season three too, even though the system is yet to confirm this formally.

Release Date

Thanks to this early renewal, we were convinced predicting that season two could soar into perspective sooner rather than later. Initially, we expected Picard’s second chapter to launch somewhere between late 2020 and early 2021 at the latest, but that could change now given the industry-wide delays TV is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

Ahead of Picard even begun to air, Stewart already teased that he is dedicated to the spin-off for”possibly three years”, so it is clear our lead will be back for a second round.

Now we understand that the fundamental cast all survived season one, expect to see the next actors join him in season two:

Isa Briones as Soji Asha
Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati
Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Harry Treadaway as Narek
Evan Evagora as Elnor

While it’s unclear yet if many Next Generation characters will come out of retirement and combine Picard in future seasons, one fan-favorite we now understand will return is Whoopi Goldberg in the function of Guinan.

Plot

It is hard to predict yet how Picard will move forward from the fundamental mysteries set up in season one. No matter how the show manages to achieve this, let’s hope that Star Trek’s fundamental tenet of diversity continues to incorporate queer characters in future episodes too, just like Discovery recently did. This was Picard’s one enormous error at first, however, the season one finale rectified this by revealing Seven of Nine is queer. Let’s just hope her character is not sidelined in future episodes going forward. Connections into the broader Star Trek universe are also ensured in later seasons of Picard, even though the show has not leaned too heavily to these links up to now.

