Star of World War Z that's still hopeful for its seemingly impossible of a sequel

By- Anish Yadav
Despite starring Brad Pitt and featuring zombies, production on a sequel to 2013’s World War Z has stopped and started so many featuring that it is impossible to bring to life. Well, 1 star of the first movie that’s still hopeful for its seemingly impossible of a sequel would be Hanna celebrity Mireille Enos who mentioned at a recent interview that it would be”such a shame” if the David Fincher-directed zombie movie never gets made.

“It seems like such a shame for it to not be produced. The very first one was good.”

The actor continued saying what many fans of the first film have been thinking all these years, “It seems to have a little curse hanging over it.” Enos was enamored with all the World War Z 2 script and the choice of Gone Girl manager David Fincher stating, “We were all lined up to move. We’d Fincher, we had a gorgeous script and after that, it just didn’t happen.”

World War Z follows Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations worker, who suddenly finds himself in a race against time as he investigates a dangerous virus that turns humans into zombies. Enos plays with Gerry’s wife, Karin, in the movie, and must look after the couple’s two brothers while Gerry scours the world seeking answers amid trying situations.

World War Z is directed by Marc Forster, with a screenplay by Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof, from a screen story by Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. The film is based on the 2006 novel of the identical title by Max Brooks. The ensemble cast includes Ludi Boeken, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox, Daniella Kertesz, Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, and David Andrews along with Mireille Enos and Brad Pitt.

The movie infamously underwent extended reshoots following test screenings, with the end being completely reworked. World War Z grossed $540 million by a reported budget of $269 million, a number that includes $20 million for all these reshoots, though especially this number is refuted by Paramount. According to reports at the time, the film barely broke when considering its $160 million advertising spend and Pitt’s thing.

Although the film was met with adequate reviews from critics and audiences alike, fans of the source material much criticized the adaptation due to its enormous changes and too little social commentary. While the novel is a series of individual accounts after the catastrophic global conflict contrary to the zombie invasion, the cinematic adaptation is mostly just a predictable action movie led by Brad Pitt, and many had expected that a sequel could rectify this, leaning more into Max Brooks’ celebrated work.

At the moment, director Marc Foster and Paramount had always imagined World War Z as a three-movie franchise saying, “They every view World War Z as a trilogy that could have the grounded, gun-metal precision of Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne series tethered to the unsettling end-times vibe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

A sequel was announced in 2013 with the studio liner up Super World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona into the helm, with Steven Knight’s place to write the script. After that fell through, director David Fincher landed in the seat with filming set to start in 2018. Sadly, Fincher’s highly expected World War Z two was canceled in February last year, with reports indicating that this came because of the Chinese government’s ban on movies featuring zombies or ghosts, as well as concerns over Fincher’s requested $200 million funding. Regrettably, despite Enos being hopeful, it is improbable that World War Z is going to be renewed anytime soon. This comes to us from Variety.

