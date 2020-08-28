SSSS. Gridman Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

- Advertisement -

SSSS Gridman is a Japanese Mecha anime which was famous throughout the 90s. The series is loosely based on a character called Gridman the Hyper Agent. Studio activates declared it was likely to make an arcade variation from the Anime expo 2017 after the very first season made its way to enthusiasts in October 2018.

Is your anime supported for Another season?

Following the release of this very first season with 12 episodes, the anime had outstanding testimonials from fans of their Mecha genre animes. Nevertheless, the series hasn’t yet been renewed for another season by Studio Trigger.

- Advertisement -

With no motives like budget problems or difficulties with the yields, the rationale as to why the series still has not obtained a thumbs up for season 2 is uncertain. It may just be added to this listing of additional popular animes which don’t get revived for many seasons together.

What’s the plot of SSSS. Gridman Season 2?

The storyline of the season is based on a High school student called Yuuta, an amnesiac. Together with the reduction of his memories, he doesn’t recall who he is or where he’s from. He comes into contact with a mysterious robot behind a monitor screen.

The imaginary town that he lives in is surrounded by a mysterious fog and creatures begin appearing. Depending on the assignment from the Robot Gridman, Yuuta struggles these critters.

Also, he creates the Gridman alliance together with his classmates to help handle these critters that keep emerging. Season 2 may continue to learn more about the source of those critters.

Who are the key characters in the series?

The principal characters of this series comprise the members of this Gridman Alliance that struggle against the creatures. The group contains Yuuta Hibiki, Rikka Takarada, Shou Utsumi, and Grid the robot behind the screen. The next season may have some brand new characters since the group digs through the source of the critters.