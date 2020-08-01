Home Entertainment Splinter Cell Anime Series Coming to Netflix from John Wick Writer
Splinter Cell Anime Series Coming to Netflix from John Wick Writer

By- Anoj Kumar
Ubisoft is probably not able to carry Sam Fisher again to the world of video games, however Netflix is eager on making him the star of a brand new Splinter Cell anime series. Primarily based on the series of stealth motion games by Ubisoft and endorsed by late navy fiction writer Tom Clancy, the brand new anime is poised to discover a secret world of espionage, goverworldtoptrendnt conspiracies, and terrorist plots.

The information comes from Variety, which additionally reviews that John Wick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier author Derek Kolstad will pen the script and function government producer. In keeping with the outlet, Netflix has picked up Splinter Cell for a two-season, 16-episode order.

There aren’t any particulars concerning the plot or characters of the brand new series in the meanwhile and manufacturing sounds far off, so that you in all probability shouldn’t anticipate to see the anime on Netflix for some time. When the show does arrive, it’ll be the primary new entry within the Splinter Cell franchise since 2013. Sam Fisher’s final outing was within the game Splinter Cell: Blacklist and its tie-in novel. The game was well-received, and there have been rumors of a brand new Splinter Cell challenge at Ubisoft for years however nothing has been formally introduced. This had left some followers of the series to wonder if they’d ever see Sam on display screen again.

Sam Fisher is a member of Third Echelon, a top-secret black ops unit inside the NSA tasked with taking down terrorist organizations. The games, which emphasize stealth over shooter motion, see Sam make use of all types of stealth ways, together with loads of cool spy devices, with the intention to full his mission. Later installments turned Sam right into a double agent to finish a mission, which ultimately put him at odds with Third Echelon within the Splinter Cell: Conviction, a game Sam spends largely on the run from goverworldtoptrendnt brokers whereas working to root out a plot inside the American goverworldtoptrendnt. Blacklist, which sees Sam create a brand new black ops division known as Fourth Echelon, was a return to the established order, so to speak.

