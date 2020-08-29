Splatoon 2 – Nintendo Switch

- Advertisement -

The squid kids called Inklings are back to splat more ink and claim greater turf in this vibrant and chaotic 4-on-4 action shooter. For the very first time, take Turf War conflicts on-the-go with a Nintendo Switch system, and use some of the console’s mobile play styles for extreme local multiplayer* action. Even staff up for brand new 4-player co-op fun in Salmon Run!

Anticipate a fresh wave of fashion, and of course new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays such as chargers and pliers, that are remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians at a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in a dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat in the on-the-go or home using Nintendo Switch. Staying new never felt so good.

Local and Online Multiplayer — In a first for the series, compete in local multiplayer Turf War battles, whether in TV-style or on the go in handheld or tabletop modes. Online battles also make a return.

New ways to play Play using the Joy-Con controls or the Nintendo Switch Guru Controller, each of which allows for gyro controls for better control and preparation.

Smart Device Support — Using the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone program ***, you can utilize SplatNet to get improved matchmaking, voice chat options, combat statistics, and more!

Turf War Iconic 4 vs. 4 Turf War struggles to return — The purpose is to splat ink on as much territory as you can, while strategically submerging yourself in your team’s colors and blasting your enemies.