Spider Man Into the Spider Verse Sequel Delayed Five Months In 2022

By- Anand mohan
The release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse two is postponed, together with Sony pushing its release date back another five months. Movie release date waits are all the rage at the moment as each studio succeeds to reorganize their upcoming slate by the ever-changing situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters remain closed along with the plans to re-open them haven’t yet been finalized, leaving studios in a pinch as they type out how and when to release their films.

The first adopters of the launch date shuffle were likes of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, along with the highly-anticipated F9. Ever since that time, however, just about every movie set to launch this summer has bumped its date to later in the year. The sole real hold out is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, but with its July 17 date, the movie sits directly on the cusp of when some think movie theaters will start reopening. Honestly, it’s too early to say but this reshuffling of dates has also led in movies scheduled one or two decades out to even get pushed back again. This has become the case with much of the MCU as nearly each of Stage 4’s films has had its release date shifted. It is no different on the animated side of stuff, either, seeing as the Spider-Verse sequel is now also being delayed.

From the announcement of Sony’s changed release date schedule comes the news of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse two ‘s delay. Interestingly, this date was previously held by an as-of-yet unannounced MCU movie, but in the recent rescheduling, it’s uncertain if Marvel is holding to the date. Together with the Spider-Verse sequel today set to emerge in October 2022, it seems improbable, and whatever Marvel had intended to release then is guaranteed to also get transferred.

As the whole purpose of the initial Spider-Verse movie was to introduce a multiverse of potential Spider-men and women, the characters accessible to present at a sequel or spinoff are nearly infinite. Already, it’s anticipated that Spider-Man 2099 will appear in the Spider-Verse sequel thanks to his post-credits cameo, and more lately, Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord hinted a character as zany as the Western Spider-Man could show up. So while this delay to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’s release is a bummer, there is very little doubt that the sequel will be worth the wait.

