Spider Man Into the Spider Verse 2 release has officially been delayed

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is undoubtedly among the most renowned superhero movies of all time, so it is little surprise that there’s a great deal of expectation for its sequel. Regrettably, it appears that another Spider-Verse film was hit with a delay, so those of you looking forward to it is likely to need to wait a few months longer until it is here.

Originally, Sony was slated to release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (or whatever it finally ends up being called) on April 8th, 2022. That is already a long way outside, but with all the coronavirus outbreak forcing a lot of individuals to work from home and efficiently bringing big-budget productions similar to this one to a stop, for now, it was not long before we started hearing reports from this movie’s delay.

Back at the end of April, Variety noted that another Spider-Verse movie had been bumped back to October 7th, 2022 — six months following its first release date. Today, Sony confirmed that rumor, announcing that very same release date for Into the Spider-Verse 2. So, a film that was a long way off is now even further out, but this isn’t very shocking considering there are a lot of movies being delayed right now.

As for what we’ll find in Spider-Verse 2, that is anyone’s guess. Sony hasn’t given any details regarding what to expect from that brand new movie, but naturally, we could look to the end of the first Spider-Verse movie for hints. Considering that the end of that movie, we could likely expect Miguel O’Hara, otherwise known as Spider-Man 2099, to play some substantial role. We also know that the movie will last Miles’ story, but beyond that, we do not know what to anticipate.

Whatever Spider-Verse 2 will concentrate on, it is probably going to be quite a while until we learn more. With over two decades until that film’s scheduled launch date, Sony will likely stay tight-lipped for several months to come, and it’s almost certainly going to be over a year before we start seeing press for the movie. We’ll allow you to know when that media, be it trailers or stills, finally surfaces, so keep an eye out for that.