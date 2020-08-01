Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Spider-Man franchise is remarkable because of its sheer scale of pop culture films. There are not just one but two Spider-Man worlds due to the notorious Sony and Marvel contract.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man looks in the MCU as well as within his Sony Spider-Verse. But there’s another Spider-Man universe. One that got as much attention and love as the MCU: the animated smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The very first movie went on to collect $375.5 million worldwide and won Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars. This is everything you will need to know about the sequel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Release Date

Back in 2019, the sequel was confirmed by Sony and had a firm release date. On 7 October 2022, the sequel is scheduled to achieve the theatres. While the Coronavirus pandemic has moved the dates of all the movies into after calendar years, we do not seem to have a problem with this one.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Cast

Most of the actors from the original cast will be back–celebrities including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Jake Johnson, as Peter B. Parker, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Luna Lauren Velez as the mom of Miles and Brian Tyree Henry since the father of Miles is going to be back.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Plot

Not much is known concerning the upcoming movie’s plot, but something we’re pretty sure about is that it’s going to revolve around Miles and Gwen’s love story. So that the mix of love and superpowers will deliver something fresh from the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Trailer

At this time, there’s absolutely no such trailer yet! But, they did launch a teaser while announcing that the launch and it featured flickering logos of all different iterations of all Spider-Man. We hope that the trailer becomes published shortly. We’ll update the page when possible.