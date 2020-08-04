Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Detail you should know as a fan

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was out for nearly two decades and audiences are still discovering hidden wonders within the Academy-award winning film.

Twitter consumer @nadirbarnes recently shared a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg within Uncle Aaron’s (Mahershala Ali) home. As Miles playfully trains using a boxing bag, the TV in front of him seems to show a frame from Community season 2 episode 1″Anthropology 101″ in which Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) wakes up in Spider-Man pyjamas.

The Community scene was an inside joke around the prolific fan campaign that sought to have Glover cast since the web-slinger at Marc Webb’s 2012 movie, a role that finally went to Andrew Garfield. Some fans suspect the actor serves as inspiration for the appearance of Miles Morales, made by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, as the character made his comic book debut after the effort.

Community creator Dan Harmon told Vulture at 2010, “It is undoubtedly a cutesy inside wink at the Donald Glover to get Spider-Man campaign” As for the Spider-Verse Easter egg, it seems to be an inside wink for an interior, and was hinted at shortly before the release of the film. “It may or may not be in the movie,” producer Chris Miller added, “You have to watch to find out.”

Production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is underway, with a 2022 release date. Producer Christopher Miller recently told fans about Twitter that”It is going to create the first movie look quaint,” adding that: “The evolution of new revolutionary art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie is already blowing me away.”

That release is some time off, of course, so here are the most exciting forthcoming movies of 2020 to look forward to in the meantime. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on your favorite shows.