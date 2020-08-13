Home In News Spider Man: Homesick Could Be The Name Of This Third Spider-Man Film...
Spider Man: Homesick Could Be The Name Of This Third Spider-Man Film From Sony And Marvel

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Spider-Man: Homesick Could be the Name of This third Spider-Man Film from Sony and Marvel.

Spider Man

Both of the prior Spider-Man movie in the MCU — Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-

Man: Far From Home — have experienced”home” from the title, so it stands to reason the third would also.

The name seems to imply that Peter Parker would once again need to leave New York,

which makes sense considering how the last Spider-Man movie finished.

We’ve got no idea when another Marvel movie will be published,

but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out intriguing theories and potential leaks about the MCU.

The latest comes to us from Murphy’s Multiverse, where Charles Murphy says that the next  movie’s title might have been spoiled.

Up until this point, Sony and Marvel have followed a pattern with their  movies’ titles.

The first was known as Spider-Man: Homecoming,

the second was  Far From Home, and the third will be branded  Homesick.

On the one hand, this might be an innocent mistake or a tricky placeholder title.

Still, Murphy points out that this would not be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe film has had its name leaked.

Avengers: Endgame had its title spoiled when the film’s composer listed it on his resume.

Adding fuel to the fire, Murphy reports that”set structure and prep work for the film has already begun in Atlanta where it is also being refer to as Homesick.

” If his report is accurate, then that is plenty of smoke.

Finally, from a logical standpoint (spoilers for : Far From Home ahead),

the last film end with  identity being [posthumously reveale by Mysterio,

which might force Peter Parker to go on the course to shield himself and his family,

which would explain why he’s homesick.

Nevertheless, it could be a significant bummer if we got another Spider-Man picture where  doesn’t swing around in Manhattan

Last week, Disney declared the upcoming live-action remake of its own 1998 animated traditional Mulan would debut on the organization’s streaming service in September.

Disney had previously been adamant that the largest blockbuster releases will be earmarke for theatrical releases,

but as it became increasingly obvious that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t be over anytime soon, the firm had a change of heart.

It is hard to imagine any Marvel movies obtaining the same treatment (particularly Sony’s Marvel movies), however these are unprecedented.

Akanksha Ranjan

