Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Villain And Theories

While Spider-Man 3’s most notorious scene, also referred to as Peter Parker’s (Tobey Maguire) emo dance scene, is very controversial, it’s also arguably one of the film’s smartest moments. As crowds watch Peter Parker poorly adopt a suave villain character, perhaps the genius behind the emo dance scene is its controversial nature and how it elevates the whole film by intentionally yielding an extreme reaction from the Spider-Man fandom.

Though Spider-Man 3 was a box office hit, grossing $894 million worldwide, the film received poor reviews from fans and critics alike. And Peter Parker’s emo dance scene isn’t the only thing that arguably went wrong with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3; what’s interesting is that it’s the 1 scene that’s most notably associated with Spider-Man 3 since it’s as memorable as it’s uncomfortable to watch. After coming into contact with a parasitic alien symbiote, Peter Parker starts to adopt his darker side by embracing a devil-may-care attitude, emo bangs, guyliner, and a few new dance moves of a department store in New York City. Though the Spider-Man fandom may be divided on whether the infamous scene is cringe-worthy or comedic, one theory suggests that the scene blatantly communicates a bit of both so as to listen to Peter Parker’s evolution as a character.

Inside Spider-Man 3, Dr. Connors (Dylan Baker) asserts the symbiote”amplifies features of its host, particularly aggression,” which is why Parker begins to gratify his darker instincts after bonding with the parasite. Besides igniting his jealousy within his relationship with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and his vengeance against uncle Ben’s true murderer, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), the symbiote promotes among Peter’s other vices: his inflated self. The confidence increase Parker obtained at the beginning of Spider-Man 3 when New York threw Spider-Man a parade skyrockets to an aggressive assertiveness in Peter’s regular life, which induces him to demand the staff position at the Daily Bugle, induce his infatuated neighbor to feed him cookies and shoot unsuspecting women on the street with finger-guns. Unfortunately for the audience, the symbiote doesn’t magically transform Peter into a”cool bad man,” but rather manifests characteristics he has, including his own standpoint of what makes someone cool.

Since Peter’s thought of the”cool bad man” is so far removed from reality, and from his own personality, the spectacle gets dorky and uneasy in a way that benefits the film as a whole. Using the viewer experience such distress, seeing him turn into a villain, the emo dance scene allows for some interesting insights into Peter’s personality, regardless of whether the scene is either comedic or cringe-worthy. The true comedy embedded within the scene shows that a lot of his darkest instincts are tame because the symbiote’s influence essentially gives him the confidence to stand up for himself and dance in public, two very ordinary actions. Alternately, the awkwardness of the emo dance scene is a reminder of just how ill-fitting the”cool bad guy” persona is for its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and it’s bizarre, but the fun method of making the audience uncomfortable with the person Peter has become.

Ironically, as the audience becomes aware that Parker’s villain persona isn’t too getting because of his character throughout the emo dance scene, Peter as well becomes aware of how much he has changed during a similarly embarrassing dance scene out of Spider-Man 3 where he attends a jazz club with Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard). In the comparably cringe-worthy scene, Peter commands a crowd’s attention at an institution where Mary Jane is functioning, picks a fight with a bouncer, and accidentally hurts Mary Jane. Since the disposition of the scene shifts from fun and dorky to extreme and serious, it takes Peter’s exhibition of violence against someone he loves to realize that the negative aspects of the symbiote’s influence, see the person he has become, and begin his journey back to the hero he once was.