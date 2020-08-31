Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Pushed Ahead By A Month?

- Advertisement -

Production and distribution companies are finding it difficult to set a release date for movies as shooting schedule is changing due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Many films are delayed for a month or even a year with some being moved ahead lots of happens and others streaming directly on electronic platforms. Currently Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel along with the third installment in the MCU Spider-Man series has been delayed by a month by Sony Pictures.

Spider-man 3 Pushed Ahead By A Month?

Sony Pictures, which will globally distribute Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, has changed its release date. The studio has just announced that Spider-Man 3 will now swing theatres on December 17, 2021. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, but was moved forward to November 5, 2021, and has got a brand new date.

The announcement came after Disney unveiled its fresh slate for its upcoming movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will take the area of Avatar 2, that has been set to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021. However, the James Cameron directorial movie has been moved forward by a year to December 16, 2022. Spider-Man 3 is banked by both Disney and Sony.

About Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the third installment. The actor is currently shooting Uncharted, along with Mark Wahlberg. The movie will also be distributed by Sony Pictures worldwide. Earlier, Holland said in an interview he is”unsure” if Spider-Man 3 begins production. The film was initially planned to start filming this July but has been changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other projects. It is speculated that the creation on Spider-Man: Far By House sequel will now take place in September 2020. But, no official statement is created, however.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are also said to reprise their characters as MJ, Ned Leeds, and Aunt May, respectively, at the upcoming Spider-Man film. J. K. Simmons also teased multiple appearances as J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU, one of them which one is said to be at Spider-Man 3. The film is occurring after a fresh arrangement between Sony and Disney. Jon Watts, who helmed the preceding two films, will be returning as the manager. The filming location is put to Atlanta, Iceland, New York, and Los Angeles.

