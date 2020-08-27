Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And One Of The Smartest Moments

- Advertisement -

While Spider-Man 3‘s most infamous scene, also referred to like Peter Parker’s (Tobey Maguire) emo dance scene, is very controversial, it is also arguably one of the film’s smartest moments. As audiences watch Peter Parker poorly embrace a suave villain persona, perhaps the genius behind the emo dance scene is its controversial nature and how it elevates the entire film by intentionally yielding an intense reaction from the Spider-Man fandom.

Though Spider-Man 3 was a box office hit, grossing $894 million globally, the movie received bad reviews from critics and fans alike. And Peter Parker’s emo dance scene isn’t the only thing which arguably went wrong with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, what’s interesting is that it’s the 1 scene that is most notably associated with Spider-Man 3 since it’s as memorable as it’s embarrassing to watch. After coming into contact with a parasitic alien symbiote, Peter Parker begins to adopt his darker side by embracing a devil-may-care mindset, emo bangs, guyliner, and some new dance moves outside a department store in NYC. Though the Spider-Man fandom could be divided on whether the notorious scene is cringe-worthy or comedic, one theory suggests that the scene blatantly communicates a little of both to call attention to Peter Parker’s evolution as a character.

- Advertisement -

Within Spider-Man 3, Dr. Connors (Dylan Baker) asserts the symbiote”amplifies features of its host, particularly aggression,” that is why Parker starts to gratify his darker instincts after bonding with the parasite. Apart from sparking his jealousy in his connection with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and his vengeance against uncle Ben’s real murderer, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), the symbiote encourages one of Peter’s other vices: his inflated ego. The confidence increase Parker obtained at the beginning of Spider-Man 3 when New York threw Spider-Man a parade skyrockets into an aggressive assertiveness in Peter’s everyday life, which induces him to demand the staff position in the Daily Bugle, induce his infatuated neighbor to feed him cookies and take unsuspecting girls on the street with finger-guns. Unfortunately for the viewer, the symbiote does not magically transform Peter into a”cool bad guy.” Instead, it manifests characteristics he has, such as his perspective of what makes somebody cool.

Since Peter’s idea of the”cool bad man” is so far removed from reality, and out of his personality, the scene gets dorky and uncomfortable in a manner that benefits the movie. By having the viewer experience such discomfort watching him become a villain, the emo dance scene allows for some interesting insights into Peter’s character, regardless of if the scene is viewed as either comedic or cringe-worthy. The real comedy embedded within the scene shows that many of his darkest instincts are tame. The symbiote’s influence essentially gives him the confidence to stand up for himself and dance in people, two quite ordinary actions. Alternately, this emo dance scene’s awkwardness is a reminder of exactly how ill-fitting the”cool bad guy” character is for the friendly community Spider-Man, and it is a weird, but fun way of making the audience uncomfortable with the person Peter is becoming.

Ironically, as the audience becomes aware that Parker’s villain character is not too getting because of his character during the emo dance arena, Peter as well becomes aware of how much he’s changed during a similarly uncomfortable dance scene from Spider-Man 3 where he attends a jazz club with Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard). In the cringe-worthy scene, Peter commands a crowd’s attention at an establishment where Mary Jane is working, picks a fight with a bouncer, also accidentally hurts Mary Jane from the process. Since the disposition of the scene shifts from fun and dorky to severe and extreme, it requires Peter’s display of violence against someone he loves to realize that the story aspects of the symbiote’s influence, see the individual he’s become, and begin his journey back into the hero he once was.

