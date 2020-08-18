Home Entertainment Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More
Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Spider-Man has given up on a summer release. After holding on to its initial July 16, 2021 release date for some time, Sony Pictures moved the upcoming live-action Spider-Man film – the sequel to last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home – to November 5, 2021, a delay of just under four months. Owing to this, Marvel Studios has also had to push the Doctor Strange sequel – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – once more, from November 5, 2021 into March 25, 2022. Interestingly, the delay has not affected Thor: Love and Thunder, which has jumped a week to February 11, 2022.

The delay to the next Spider-Man film – a part of this new series that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming, after Tom Holland, debuted as Peter Parker at Captain America: Civil War – stems along with a roster of other release date changes to Sony Pictures films. With July 16, 2021 now vacant, Sony has transferred another Holland-starrer, Uncharted, up from October 8, 2021. Meanwhile, the upcoming animated Spider-Man film – the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – has also been pushed back nearly six months, from April 8, 2022 into October 7, 2022.

Sony Pictures had moved most of its superhero slate before. The Jared Leto-starrer Morbius is currently slated for March 19, 2021, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage shifted to June 25, 2021. This follows similar moves from Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.-owned DC Films, all of whom have experienced to postpone their upcoming movies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has attracted a halt to filming productions globally.

Uncharted is set to arrive in theatres. The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 – not to be confused with the 2007 picture of the same title – is supposed to release. Thor: Love and Thunder will start February 11, 2022, followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022. Spider-Man: Into the two is slotted for October 7, 2022.

